Lady recounts how she was physically abused by her lover of 3 years (Photos)

A Twitter user with the handle @astrog1rll has told of how the man she loves abused her physically. According to the young woman, she didn’t tell anyone about it because she didn’t want to leave him and was sure the mess could be fixed.

She added that the sad part is, the man in question is a lot of people admire – here is what she wrote

I didn’t post this for sympathy. I posted this bc I feel like I’ve been silencing my voice for someone who doesn’t love me. Abuse isn’t love.This for anybody whose felt so weak inside & tried to remain tough convincing themselves they could never be that girl.

In 6 months I’ve only confided in 1 person. It eats at me almost everyday, this man is somebody that is admired by the people around us & ive gotten to see all of his demons. Im tired of it, I’m tired of appearin stronger than I’ve actually been. Speak up. Dont suffer in silence.

My chin was one inch from being so busted I had to get stitches. I walked around with a huge bandage for weeks not telling anyone what happened. Told my mom I fell going up some stairs. Why because I knew I wasn’t going to leave him alone. I felt bad. I thought it could be fixed.

I edited photos where my scar couldn’t be seen. I couldn’t accept that this was my reality. That. I fell in love with someone like that. I permanently have a scar there now.

The hardest part about leaving is accepting that this is even your reality. I convinced myself it was just a ‘hurdle’. We were together 3 years this all happened 6 months ago. YOU DONT DELIBERATLY PICK ABUSERS. ITS NOT YOUR FAULT.

