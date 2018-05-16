Local News

Lady Shocked To See A Bus Driver That Has No Legs Driving Danfo In Lagos (Photos)

 

The driver with no legs

A Twitter user identified simply as KenniiPeperempe (@aburoPosh), has taken to the social networking platform to post the photos of a commercial bus driver who plies his trade in the city of Lagos, but without his legs.

Kenni who was left in shock after she entered the danfo bus where the driver got no legs, said that she entered the bus on her way to town from Ojota.

She posted the photos and wrote; “Y’all so the other day, I got into this Danfo from Ojota to Town Planning b/stop and behold the driver.”

See more photos below!

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Photo Of Accountant Who Mysteriously Disappeared 4 Years Ago Leaving Wife And Son Behind

Senator Dino Melaye Granted Bail

#BBNaija Star Khloe Rocks Yellow Ensemble In New Photos

30,000 Nigerian Migrants In Germany Set For Serious Trouble As German Govt. Makes New Revelations

One Dead As Mechanic Bashes Man’s Car While Driving It To His Workshop (Photos)

Notorious Eiye Cult Members Arrested By Police In Lagos (Photo)

Fuji Legend, KWAM 1 De Ultimate Visits Aso Rock, Days After Performing A Song Targeted At Buhari’s Enemies

Unidentified Woman Tragically Dies In Ibadan Road Accident (Photo)

Check Out How Kenyans Celebrated Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Birthday With Numerous Cakes (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *