Local News

Lady Shot In The Head During Gun Fight Between Police & Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo)

 

The victim

A gun battle between some policemen and armed robbers in Sapele area of Delta state on Wednesday, saw a young lady hit by a stray bullet during the shootout.

It was gathered that Police officers had responded to a distress call from a vigilante who sighted some thieves climbing a fence in the area, and as soon as the policemen arrived, the robbers shot at them while trying to escape.

Eyewitnesses said that police officers responded back by shooting back at them, and in the course of the fire fight, a lady who came out early in the morning to help her neighbour cook for a party, was hit by a stray bullet in the head.

The policemen on discovering that the lady was hit, rushed her to the hospital where she was treated and has been discharged.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Worried Bukola Saraki Set To Meet President Buhari Over Alleged Plot By IGP To Implicate Him

Things You Never Knew About Late Yoruba Actress, Aishat Abimbola (Photos)

World Cup 2018: England Rejects Arsenal Midfielder, Wilshere

BBNaija; Cee-C Stuns In New Photos

Man’s Eyes Get Plucked Out By His Own Family For Wanting To Marry Girl Of His Choice (Photos)

Ex-Governor Thrown Into Prison For Allegedly Stealing

Dasuki Granted Fresh Bail After Re-arraignment

You Have No Right To Search Wike’s House – Court Orders Police, EFCC, DSS

Meet The 128-Year-Old Woman Who Believes Her Long Life Is A Punishment From God (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *