Lady Shot In The Head During Gun Fight Between Police & Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo)

The victim

A gun battle between some policemen and armed robbers in Sapele area of Delta state on Wednesday, saw a young lady hit by a stray bullet during the shootout.

It was gathered that Police officers had responded to a distress call from a vigilante who sighted some thieves climbing a fence in the area, and as soon as the policemen arrived, the robbers shot at them while trying to escape.

Eyewitnesses said that police officers responded back by shooting back at them, and in the course of the fire fight, a lady who came out early in the morning to help her neighbour cook for a party, was hit by a stray bullet in the head.

The policemen on discovering that the lady was hit, rushed her to the hospital where she was treated and has been discharged.

