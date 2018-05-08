Lady Turns Internet Sensation After Writing An Emotional Note About Her Housemaid

Awele Maureen Ejiofor and her housemaid (Source: Facebook/ Awele Maureen Ejiofor)

A Nigerian lady identified as Awele Maureen Ejiofor, has taken to her Facebook page to celebrate her young househelp as she has since become a viral sensation on social media after her kind gesture.

In the very detailed appreciation post, the lady celebrated her little house help who was brought all the way from Kaduna to Lagos, thanking her for all the work she has been doing.

She narrated further how the little girl was first brought into her home and how she gradually fell in love with her and decided to treat her like her own child.

Sharing a photo of the seemingly happy girl enjoying a plate of rice and soda, she wrote: