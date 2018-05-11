Local News

Lady Who Allegedly Borrowed Outfit To Pose On Twitter Disgraced

 

The warring Twitter ladies

A Twitter user has called out a friend who borrowed an outfit from her but refused to return it. 

The accuser also alleged that she blocked her number.

Read her tweet below;

“lol so you want to be taking pics in my outfit that you borrowed & haven’t given back. stop ignoring my calls and return my poo.”

This has caused a mild drama on Twitter with netizens mocking the lie people live on social media to impress people on social media.

