Entertainment, Gossip, News

Lady with beards told to strip and open her legs in order to prove her gender

A woman, Teresiah Mumbi, has threatened to sue two police officers from Nairobi, Kenya, after they allegedly forced her to undress to confirm her gender because she has a beard.

Mumbi, 31, revealed that she was stripped on May 15 after being arrested for a traffic offence, reports Myjoyonline.

Speaking on Friday at KTN Television, the woman said two unidentified female officers demanded to confirm whether she was a man or a woman.

“Those two female officers came and demanded that I undress and I put my legs apart. After they were satisfied they let me back to the cell,” Mumbi said.

Mumbi said she stopped shaving her beard because the beard became very itchy every time she did.

“I even stopped working. I do not want another incident like that,” she said.

“Is this justice? If these are the officers mandated to provide security, what will happen to me in public?” Mumbi asked.

Huruma OCPD Alice Kimeli is yet to confirm the claims by Mumbi as she said she was in a meeting when contacted.

– Punch

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Three suspected ”Yahoo boys” apprehended in Lagos, confess to using proceeds to travel around the world (Photos)

“My huge boobs brings joy & embarrassment, people keep staring everywhere” – Nigerian lady Obianuju (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh’s butt in this new photo is really unbelievable!

Hushpupppi flaunts $260,000 cash amidst Kemi Olunloyo’s plea of help from him

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma says she looks like actress, Jackie Appiah

Fans slam Jude Okoye for “splitting Psquare” after he commented on Wizkid’s post

Niyi Johnson Thanks All After Sister’s Death

ADORABLE Photos Of Two Set Of Twins Welcomes By Alaafin Of Oyo Three Months Ago

‘2 Down, 98 Years to Go!’ – Toolz Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Tunde Demuren

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *