Lady With Huge Tattoo Of Davido On Her Chest Suddenly Goes Missing (Photos)

Natacha Akide

The girl that reportedly had an huge tattoo of Nigerian singer ‘Davido’ on her chest has been declared missing.

One of her friends @symply_beni took to her Instagram page to share the news.

She Wrote:

“Goodday Everyone, please this is a public announcement, my sister Natacha Akide @symply_tacha has been missing since Friday, she left home by 10am to her makeup studio since then we haven’t seen it, we have been calling her both lines they haven’t been going through since Friday, we have gone to her studio to ask people around if they have seen her, nobody seems to have any information what so ever about her whereabouts we have also reported to the police. Please if you have any useful information about my sister please call: 0807 753 4680, 0813 196 6680

Please share God Bless you”

