Lagos Female Lawyer Confesses After Stabbing Her Husband To Death – Police

Late Otike Odibi and wife, Udeme Odibi

A Lagos-based lawyer, Udeme Odibi, who reportedly stabbed her husband, Otike Odibi, to death, has allegedly confessed to the murder, a report by Punch has revealed.

Giving an update on the case on Monday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said the 47-year-old suspect called her mother on the telephone immediately after committing the alleged crime to tell her.

She also sent a message to her sister on WhatsApp shortly before the incident. The CP added that the suspect had procured a set of new knives from which she allegedly picked to kill her 50-year-old spouse.

Recall that Udeme last Thursday allegedly stabbed her husband with a knife at their residence on Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah.

She was also said to have cut off his private parts and placed them on his hand before she stabbed herself in the stomach.

Udeme, however, survived the attack and was admitted to a hospital.

Otike was reported to have called a neighbour, his younger sister and his mother on the telephone on Wednesday, informing them that Udeme threatened to kill him.

It was also reported that the duo’s three-year-old marriage did not produce a child and was fraught with domestic violence.

Imohimi said investigations into the case revealed that the couple had marital issues bordering on extramarital affairs.

He said, “On the day of the incident, the suspect sent a WhatsApp message to her sister-in-law complaining about her husband and asking her to pray for them. She equally asked God to forgive her.

“The suspect, Udeme Odibi, in her statement, confessed to the commission of the alleged crime and called her mother on the telephone that she had killed her husband. The suspect had hit her husband with a frying pan on his head before stabbing him with a knife.”

Imohimi explained that Udeme, after ripping out her husband’s intestines, did not seek assistance from their neighbours, adding that the killing was suspected to be premeditated.

The CP said, “The suspect had procured a set of knives which she used to execute her plan. She had packed all her certificates and made arrangements to travel to the United Kingdom that Thursday through Virgin Atlantic.

“The autopsy on the deceased is currently being carried out at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, by a team of pathologists, while the forensic analysis result is being compiled and will be made public later.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria