Lagos Is Building ‘The Largest Rice Mill In Sub-Saharan Africa’ — And It Will Create 200,000 Jobs

The Lagos State Government says the rice mill it is currently constructing in Imota Local Council Development Area of the State will create 200,000 jobs when completed early next year.



This was revealed in a statement released by Habib Aruna, Chief Press Secretary of the State, on Wednesday after the inspection tour of some areas in Lagos by Akinwunmi Ambode. Governor of the state, who was represented by Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Adebowale Akinsanya.







According to the statement, the mill, with a projected 32 metric tons per hour production capacity, will create more than 200,000 jobs in the agricultural sector and also produce approximately 130million Kg of processed rice per year.



“The key takeaway from here is that the construction of the rice mill and the industrial park, among other complementing facilities, are going on as planned. The administrative building, the restaurant, fire station, power station and other facilities needed to support the park and the rice mill are all ongoing concurrently,” he said.



“The mill is part of the food security strategy of this administration, as well as southwest integration efforts. It will be the largest rice mill not just in Nigeria but in Sub Saharan Africa.



“Already, we have commitment from the contractors working on the project that it would be delivered by January 2019 and the rice mill that would be the food engine of the Southwest will be in production by February.”

Speaking further, the Governor expressed the commitment of his administration to make the place a regional market.

“The first phase is 75 per cent completed,” he said. “The major challenge has been accomplished though we still have some things to sort out but we are over the hurdle.



“What remains is to keep going, speed up and with the commitment of this government; we should be able to complete this project by September and hopefully by the end of the year, all the different markets in Mile 12 will be able to move here and it will be a one shop centre for everybody.”

Source; SAHARA REPORTERS