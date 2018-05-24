Lagos PDP Is Searching For A Popular Candidate To Face Ambode In 2019

Akinwunmi Ambode

Leading opposition party in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently shopping for a governorship candidate ahead of the 2019 elections in the state.

Lagos is the only state which the PDP had not governed in the South-West since the Fourth Republic began in 1999.

New Telegraph exclusively learnt that the party had set up a search party being led by the state chairman, Hon. Moshood Salvador, some notable members of the chapter’s Elders’ Council, zonal ex-Officio, among others, to produce a credible, widely acceptable and popular party man to fly its flag in the next gubernatorial poll.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, is expected to seek a second term on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source, however, who preferred to be anonymity, said the party was in a dire need of a candidate that would first be accepted by vested interest in the party and be presentable to Lagosians as an alternative to Ambode.

