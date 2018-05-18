Local News

Lagos State: Femi Otedola Speaks On Gubernatorial Ambition

 

Femi Otedola

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has countered claims that he declared his intention to run for the Governor of Lagos State in the 2019 elections.

This is coming after a parody account claimed that the billionaire businessman declared his interest in the election, with his Lagos deserves better tweet. 

However in new tweets, Femi Otedola who noted that he is a man of the people and will always be on the side of the masses, countered claims of contesting in the 2019 Lagos State Governorship polls.

His tweets read; “My attention has been drawn to a news piece where false information from a parody account was posted. I am a man of the people and I will always be on the side of the masses but I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office.

“The Governor of Lagos State is doing a commendable job and Lagosians should be proud of him” he said.

