Late actress, Aisha Abimbola to be buried today in Canada

The remains of actress Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus will be buried today in Canada.

This is according to a statement from the president of The Golden Movie Ambassadors of Nigeria (TGMAN), Saidi Balogun.

The burial ceremony is being held by the Canadian government and families of the deceased actress.

Read the statement below ;



The GOLDEN MOVIE AMBASSADORS OF NIGERIA (TGMAN) wishes to announce to the public that the remains of Amb. AISHA ABIMBOLA( omoge campus) TGMAN Vice President.

Will be laid to rest today, Thursday the 17th May 2018. By 2:30 pm Canadian time which is 8:30pm Nigerian time.

This is being handled in conjuction with the Canadian government and families of the deceased based in Canada and TGMAN. However, a candle light procession/ artiste night will be held in her honour on Thursday 24th, May 2018, while fidau prayers will be offered on Friday 25th, may 2018. ( T- shirts will be available for d artiste night/ candle light programmes) . information on the venues and modalities for collection of T- shirts will be communicated ASAP. Signed.. Saidi Balogun. TGMAN President.

