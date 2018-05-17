Local News

Late Actress, Aisha Abimbola To Be Buried Tonight In Canada…See Details

Late actress, Aisha Abimbola

The information was disclosed by Saidi Balogun, the President of ‘The Golden Movie Ambassadors of Nigeria’ (TGMAN), on his Instagram page.

The statement read: “we wish to announce to the public that the remains of Amb.AISHA ABIMBOLA( omoge campus) TGMAN Vice President. Will be laid to rest today, Thursday the 17th may 2018. By 2:30 pm Canadian time which is 8:30pm Nigerian time’.

The statement also said, ‘this is being handled in conjuction with the Canadian government and families of the deceased based in Canada and TGMAN. However, a candle light procession/ artiste night will be held in her honour on Thursday 24th, may 2018, while fidau prayers will be offered on Friday 25th, may 2018. ( T- shirts will be available for d artiste night/ candle light programmes) . information on the venues and modalities for collection of T- shirts will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Read post below:


