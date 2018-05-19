Late Aisha Abimbola Was Our Breadwinner –Brother

The atmosphere was gloomy and it was obvious that a lot of tears had cascaded down the cheeks of the family members of the late Aishat Abimbola aka Omoge Campus whose sudden death occurred on Tuesday.

Although the actress had since relocated to Canada last year probably on health grounds, sympathisers thronged her family house, 32 Fuja Street, off Randle Avenue, Surulere Lagos on Tuesday when Saturday Beats visited. The house hosted some of her association members such as Saidi Balogun, Kola Olaiya, Dele Fagboro, Sukannmi Omobolanle to mention but few who came to mourn her demise.

It was gathered that the late actress died after battling an illness which was speculated to be breast cancer in Canada. Saturday Beats gathered that the late actress had been nursing the ailment and had to relocate to Canada about a year ago.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, her elder brother, Taiwo, described the actress as their all. He said that her death came as a shock to the family.

He said, “We were all born and raised in Idumota, Lagos. We lost our parents years back and she had assumed the role of the breadwinner of the family.

Aishat is a great personality in our family and we always prayed for her because she was indeed the pillar of support that our household had. Before her death; she was someone who never joked with her family members and siblings at all. She was our mother and father and all. She will sorely be missed.”

Her younger sister, Mariam who is the last child of the Musa family could not stop screaming in shock over the death of her late sister, who she described as a rare gem to the family.

-Ladunliadnews