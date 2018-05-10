Metro News, Trending

Latest Facts: Alizee’s Husband to now face trial at state High Court

 

Peter Nielsen who allegedly murdered his wife Zainab Nielsen and daughter Petra Nielsen will be moved to the High Court to face trial according to new report.

The Danish man was accused of committing the offences on April 5, 2018, at his residence at Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi. The officer in charge of the legal department at Panti, Mr Effiong Asuquo who said this at a Yaba Magistrate Court where Nielson was arraigned said that the DPP has given approval for Nielsen’s trial at the High Court, Premium Times reports.

“I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter with reference number CB: 3514/ LSX/ D4/ Volume 5/ 11, dated 14 April 2018. And the accompanying duplicate case file forwarded to this office for legal advice.”

“After carefully considering the facts available in the duplicate case file, this office is of the considered opinion that a prima facie case of murder contrary to Sections 223, of the criminal law CH. C17. Vol 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015, exists against the suspect page B1, Peter Nielsen,” the DPP advice reads in part.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Kikelomo Ayeye further remanded Nielson in prison custody to enable the police and the state to file his charges before the State High Court. The matter has been adjourned till June 28, for the mention.

