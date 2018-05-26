Local News

Laura Ikeji Flaunts Thighs In New Photos

Laura Ikeji, a fashion blogger, author and business woman has dropped pictures of her hot thighs on Instagram.

Despite having a child, Laura Ikeji still has a banging body that could beat that of other younger ladies.

Seeing her pictures, one is thrilled with the flat tummy and bright skin which is becoming hard to achieve in Nigeria.

The sister to Nigerian millionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji showed her massive and luscious thighs in bump shorts.

Laura who is married to a former Super Eagles player, Christopher Kanu has over 800, 000 followers on Instagram.

See more photos:

