Lazy Nigerian Youths: See The Billboards Erected In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari’s Statement In London (Photos)

It is no longer news that Nigerians have spilled gallons of ink trying to prove that President Muhammadu Buhari is wrong after he made a statement at a Commonwealth event in London, about 60 per cent of Nigerian youths being lazy and entitled people.

“More than 60 per cent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free,” president Buhari was quoted as saying during a panel appearance with world leaders at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London last month and angry Nigerians took to social media to blast the president.

Now, a Facebook user who lives in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has shared pictures of two billboards that have been erected following the president’s controversial comment.

In one of the billboards, the presidency was questioned about the 3 million jobs annually that were promised to the masses.

See another below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria