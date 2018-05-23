Lazy Nigerians are the only ones that are hungry under Buhari – Customs Boss

Hameed Ali, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Tuesday, said only lazy Nigerians would claim to be hungry under President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, manna does not fall from heaven, hence the lazy must be hungry, this he said, while listing the achievements of the present administration in agriculture when he led members of the Buhari Support Organisation to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“What more can we say in terms of growth of wealth? People say we are hungry. Of course, the lazy must be hungry because if you do not work hard, manna doesn’t fall from heaven. “So, when people say we are hungry, there was never a time in Nigeria that food was dropped in the mouth of the people and there can never be.” “All we want to say on behalf of Nigerians is that we are solidly behind you in this second term bid,” Ali told Buhari.

Ali hailed Buhari’s decision to seek re-election saying the decision at over 70 years to shows nothing but love for Nigeria.

“I have said it and I will repeat it here, Mr. President, with all due respect, at 70 plus, with good retirement benefits and with your house in Daura, if I were you, I will see no reason to be in this arena. “But why are you here? It is because you love this great country. You left your comfort to serve Nigeria and that is why those of us who love you for who you are must follow you and ensure that your second term in this country becomes a reality.”

The Customs boss said he had been stepping on toes while carrying out his duties because of the confidence he had that nobody could approach Buhari to stop him from doing his job.

Punch