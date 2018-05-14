Learn How to Grow a Successful Startup at Intense Social Engineering

Are you a tech start up founder? If your answer is yes, you probably know that being a tech startup founder can be very difficult especially in an emerging market like Nigeria. It comes with a number of challenges that could threaten the existence of your business. These challenges include customer acquisition, fund raising, book keeping, partnerships, marketing amongst many others. A lot of Startup founders are looking for people to advice, teach and guide them on how to grow a tech start up but have no one to talk to due to busy schedules and lack of access to experienced tech entrepreneurs.

Intense Social Engineering (I.S.E) is an event that solves this problem by bringing together successful tech start up founders to speak to 50 plus carefully selected tech startup founders all over Nigeria while also giving you the opportunity to network and make friends. In addition, I.S.E will make work and life easier for you by offering you practical solutions to grow your tech startup. Register HERE for a chance to be among the 50 chosen tech startup founders.

The objective of Intense Social Engineering event is to

Teach you how to stay relevant and profitable as a tech startup founder

Expose you to numerous capacity building opportunities

Enable you leverage on the experience of fellow successful tech entrepreneurs

Speaking at the maiden event are

Leye Makanjuola – Founder, Intense

Ayo Akinola – Co-Founder, PiggyBank

Obanor Chukwuwezam – Co-founder, Prepclass

Akin Oyebode – Executive Secretary of LSETF

Dr Femi Kuti – Co-founder, RelianceHMO)

Busayo Longe – Co-Founder – Formplus

Register to attend HERE. Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 1st of June 2018

Venue: Four points by Sheraton

Time: 12:00PM – 5:00PM

The Intense Social Engineering (I.S.E) is organized by Intense; a digital marketing agency based in Lagos, Nigeria as a social initiative with an objective to foster knowledge sharing, capacity building, business collaboration and friendships that will birth successful tech businesses and grow the Nigerian technology industry. For sponsorship/partnership, please send an email to [email protected] or call 08033919051.