‘Leave her alone’- Bobrisky’s berates Kemi Olunloyo over Linda Ikeji

Nigerian Male Barbie, Bobrisky has reacted to ongoing war of words between controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo and celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji over her pregnancy.

Recall that Kemi Olunloyo has continued to insist that Linda Ikeji, is not actually pregnant and it was simply a publicity stunt.

Linda Ikeji responded to her incredulous claims by baring her bare baby bump and revealed she is doing it for her female followers, while revealing that she donated N100k to Kemi’s legal expenses, Kemi Olunloyo bashed again saying she didn’t appreciate the ‘mere’ N100,000 and called her more unprintable names.

Now, cross-dresser, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to plead with Kemi to stop insulting Linda.

He said though he loves her, he is not happy with her.

Bobrisky wrote:

I’m one of the people who mind my business a lot not because i don’t enjoy drama or trouble, but because i want peace in my life with the little change God has given me. Mummy (aunty Kemi) I call u mummy because i love you from my heart just because sometimes u defend me wen people write shit about me. But deep down my heart i’m not happy with u ma with the issue u are having with Linda Ikeji. I met linda just once in her office when she invited me over. Trust me when i met with her i was suprised because she was awesome to me. I’m not trying to kiss anyone ass but wen we see the truth we should always speak it. @officiallindaikeji does not deserve all what you are saying about her. Mum u need to leave linda alone please ma let grow love among ourselves not hate.

