Leo and Cee-c spark dating rumours after publicly flirting with each other

Cee-C just called fellow ex-housemate, Leo “Fresh air” in a new Instagram post for his meet and greet.

Leo replied the post saying “love you” !!!

See their exchange below:

Leo and Cee-c have recently been dropping eyebrow raising comments on each other’s Instagram page, and we are here for it!

Few weeks ago, Leo dropped an eyebrow raising comment on fellow housemate, Cee-C’s Instagram page.

The comment drove Cee-C’s fans gaga as they say his former in-house love interest, Alex will get a taste of her own medicine after they accuse her of not letting Cee-C reconcile with Tobi.

Leo wrote:

‘@Cee-Official See you tomorrow 😘’

