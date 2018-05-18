Lilian Afegbai fires back at Gifty for defending Tonto Dikeh.

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai has fired back at former BBNaija housemate, Gifty after she came for her for shading Tonto Dikeh.

After Lilian shared a kinky photo of herself on her Instagram page and said she wouldn’t consider plastic surgery – a subtle jab thrown at Tonto Dikeh – Gifty then slammed her writing,

Some people are just meant to be useless forever. You condemned a pic I posted on IG,which I wasn’t bothered cuz’ MADNESS NO GET SIZE.Now,You posted a pic and said you can never do body surgery,my dear just kukuma say that you can not afford the fee… … and that you are just managing your life. Besides what do you expect from someone who stands and begs for champagne in the club during the BBN finals celebration, hehe…..

Gifty’s defense for Tonto Dikeh, prompted the actress to promise her an iPhonex or gift worth N1m.

Lilian has now responded to Gifty as she took to her page to share what’s seen below;

