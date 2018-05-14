Linda Ikeji And The Cars In Her Life…Here Are Collection Of Cars Acquired By The Blogger (Photos)

Linda Ikeji inside her luxury car

Popular Nigerian blogger and self acclaimed richest blogger in Africa, Linda Ikeji’s success is a story of hardwork, persistence and focus, as she has inspired legions of Nigerians into the blogging business.

Aside from her blogging business, the former model is equally popular for her generosity to empowernment of women as well as automobiles to her close relatives especially her siblings.

At different times during her life, she has demonstrated that bestowing car gifts upon her family members is a favourite pastime.

Some of the cars she has acquired for herself and her close relatives includes;

1. 2016 Range Rover Autobiography

2. 2014 Range Rover Sport

3. 2011 Infniti Fx35

4. 2008 Toyota Camry

5. 2014 Toyota Sequoia

6. 2016 Acura MDX

7. 2010 Honda Civic

8. 2013 Honda Accord

9. 2013 Lexus Rx 350

Below are a catalogue of the cars the famous blogger has so acquired for herself and her family so far courtesy of AutoJosh

On the 3rd February, 2011, the Blogger announced on her blog the acquisition of a 2011 Model Infniti Fx35. The car was reported to have been acquired for N8million.

In 2011, a used 2008 Toyota Camry was also acquired by the famous blogger

In 2014, Peks Ikeji, got a taste of his elder sister’s generosity as Linda Ikeji bought him a 2013 Honda Accord. The car was a birthday present to him.

The Blogger bought for her younger sister, Sandra, a Mercedes Benz GLE. According to her, it was a reward for her sister’s support for her over the years”.

In November, 2016, a brand new 2016 Acura MDX was delivered to Linda Ikeji’s Banana Island residence. The car was a gift to her mother. The car was reported to be worth N19million.

Mr. Ikeji, the Blogger’s dad was not excluded from the largess of his famous daughter. In 2014, Linda endowed him with a Toyota Sequoia. The car was reported to be worth N7million. Her sister, Sandra, is pictured with the SUV.

Linda Ikeji also has a 2014 Range Rover Sport in her personal car collection

Linda’s 2014 Range Rover Sport was a birthday gift to herself. The purchase of the SUV set her N24 million backwards.

Top on her range of exotic cars (no pun intended) is the Limited Edition 2016 Range Rover Autobiography. The car was reported to be acquired with over N70 million.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria