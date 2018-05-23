Linda Ikeji Bares Baby Bump In New Photos To Address Fake Pregnancy Rumour

Linda Ikeji bared her baby bump

Linda Ikeji who set the Nigeria media space on fire after revealing that she is pregnant, faced some backlash after the announcement, as some people attacked her for preaching celibacy yet deciding to get pregnant even before marriage.

To top that, self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo came out to accuse the popular blogger of faking her pregnancy.

According to Kemi, Linda is not pregnant at all but only wearing a prosthetic baby bump to make it appear like she is carrying a child in her.

Apparently pained by the allegations, Linda has now come out to address the matter. She posted photos on her Instagram page baring her baby bump and insisted that she is indeed pregnant.

Below is what she wrote (sic):

“(How to hide a baby bump 101. Suck belle in and wear a high waist…lol). So, a few friends have been calling me, asking me how I’m holding up with all the trolling on the internet since I announced my pregnancy. I kind of felt bad for them because they were worrying over something I wasn’t. I’ve been on the internet for nearly 12 years now, I’ve made money, I’ve met amazing people, I’ve written about folks and stepped on toes (mostly of course, unknowingly…lol). So when people troll me, that’s fine. It’s called Karma. Lol. Fortunately it doesn’t get to me. There’s nothing I haven’t been called on the internet, and it will never stop because this is where I plan to do business for the rest of my life! So we all are stuck together. I’m not going anywhere…lol.

“So let’s address some issues…and the reason why I bother is for the young girls who look up to me. I owe you and will always speak to help you in anyway I can because I want you to shine and be the better version of yourself.

“So number one, let’s talk about this celibacy issue. I preached it a lot of times but I have NEVER said do not have sex before marriage. Here’s what I have always said to young girls and I maintain it.

“Never ever give your body to a man for money. You’re worth so much more than that. You’re beautiful beyond measure and there’s absolutely nothing a man can give you that you can’t give urself if you apply yourself, believe in yourself and work hard. Start now that you’re young, pursue your dreams, work hard till your hands are sore and ur mind is tired, never listen to anyone who tells you you’re not good enough or you’re wasting your time, and no matter how hard it gets, no matter how rough the road becomes, never give up on yourself or your dreams.

“2. I’ve always also said & I maintain it; do not sleep around because your body is too precious & deserves respect. You deserve love & dignity. I’ve always said sex should only happen when you find yourself in a loving relationship, with someone you love & who loves you back. I was 100% celibate until I was ready to share my life with someone and I met the man of my dreams. (unfortunately, I can’t share him with the internet..lol)”





