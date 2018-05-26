Linda Ikeji Is A Runs Girl For Top Politicians” – Kemi Olunloyo Threatens To Mention Names

Controversial Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo is not moving away from Linda Ikeji’s case anytime soon as she just spilled another alleged deep secret about the blogger.

36NG recalls how Kemi Olunloyo had first alleged that Linda Ikeji’s pregnancy is false and she is only wearing a moonbump, then it got to the stage that she was engaged to a man that never wanted to marry her and not it has gotten to the point of being self-made or not.

According to Kemi Olunloyo in her new post and attack on Linda Ikeji, the blogger is not self-made as she always claims, she is rather a product of her interaction with politicians and oil tycoons

She wrote;

“@officiallindaikeji Your entire business will COLLAPSE VERY SOON WHEN YOU LANGUISH IN PRISON LIKE ME. My business collapsed and I lost wages, assignment, ads, revenues and my integrity. MARK MY WORDS! Linda Ikejimedia will suffer a catastrophe. When your baby arrives in 9 months or whenever you choose, I will investigate where you trafficked it from.

Better get your adoption papers together. Languish is a word that you will never ever say again. Omale jatijati. Banana Island mansion bought by a looter. Both governors who financed LIM will be named soon. You are NOT SELF MADE. YOU LIED TO ALL THOSE YOUNG GIRLS. Oil tycoons and politicians made you. They cannot marry you. They have their wives home

#MADAMKOO #KemiOlunloyo”

—36NG