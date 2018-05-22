Linda Ikeji Is Not Pregnant – Kemi Olunloyo Claims

Kemi Omololu Olunloyo

It would be recalled that the 36-year old also announced earlier this year that she is engaged to a man whose identity remains elusive. The ‘ghost’ status of the man has prompted some cynics to assume that Linda Ikeji has no man and she is only scheming to give birth through science.

One of the Doubting Thomases is Kemi Olunloyo who is referred to as Madam KOO. According to the self acclaimed investigative journalist and pharmacist, Linda Ikeji can’t have babies and like American singer, Beyonce, she has decided to have a child through surrogacy just like Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo did last year with his twins.

Madam KOO who has been accused of being mentally-imbalanced following a myriad of controversies believes Linda Ikeji is wearing a prosthetic baby bump just like Beyonce allegedly did to hoodwink the public.

“@Beyonce or @officiallindaikeji

Who rocked the #prostheticbabybump best? #MADAMKOO went on YouTube today to tell people that Ikeji was neither engaged nor pregnant and this was a surrogate single woman frozen egg deal. Linda loves kids so she can buy her way thru one. She also said a friend of @lauraikeji confided in her that Linda cannot have kids. Seems like #Charlyboy confirmed that. The activist said he encouraged Linda to just go get pregnant regardless of a husband something that contradicts her preaching to young ladies about celibacy. Some not so positive messages sent out there.” Madam KOO revealed on her Instagram page.

The major question on the lips of Nigerians is how Linda Ikeji ‘miraculously’ got pregnant after preaching celibacy over the years. Madam KOO believes she has contracted the birth to a surrogate mother.

Surrogacy is a method or agreement whereby a woman agrees to carry a pregnancy for another person or persons, who will become the newborn child’s parent after birth.

Check out the content on her Instagram page below:





Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria