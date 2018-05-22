Local News

Linda Ikeji Reveals How She Managed To Hide Her Pregnancy From The Public For Months (Photos)

 

Linda revealed that she took these photos on the same day

The successful blogger whose engagement made headlines  two months ago, revealed that babies are her passion and that she is really excited over her pregnancy.

Now, the woman has made another revelation. This time, about how she managed to keep her pregnancy from the public eye even when she posted recent photos of herself on social media with none showing her baby bump. Linda revealed that she was able to keep away her pregnancy from the public because of her ability to suck in her tummy when takes photographs.

The photo by the right was taken only a week after the one by the right

To explain what she meant, the woman shared some side-by-side photos of herself carrying her baby bump and another showing her without any baby bump. She then revealed that they were taken on the same day.

Below is how described her efforts:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Jungle Justice: See What Rivers State Residents Did To Man Caught After Killing Another (Graphic Pics)

Fani Kayode Speaks On Dumping PDP For SDP

Over 10 Suspected Cultists Killed As Aiye And Vikings Cult Members Clash In Awka (Graphic Photos)

Bukola Saraki Betrayed Us, I Regret Supporting Him – Ali Ndume Makes Revelations

Crime Buster, Abba Kyari Poses With His Lovely Kids In The Farm (Photos)

BREAKING News: Police Capture Notorious Offa Armed Robbers Who Killed Many People In Kwara

How Singer, Niniola Was Robbed At Popular Fast-Food Outlet In South Africa

Patience Jonathan At Wike’s Thanksgiving Service In Port Harcourt (Photos)

Suspected Kidnappers Battered After A Failed Operation In Lagos (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *