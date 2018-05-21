Local News

Linda Ikeji Reveals How She Manged To Hide Her Pregnancy From The Public For Months (Photos)

 

Linda revealed that she took these photos on the same day

The successful blogger whose engagement made headlines  two months ago, revealed that babies are her passion and that she is really excited over her pregnancy.

Now, the woman has made another revelation. This time, about how she managed to keep her pregnancy from the public eye even when she posted recent photos of herself on social media with none showing her baby bump. Linda revealed that she was able to keep away her pregnancy from the public because of her ability to suck in her tummy when takes photographs.

The photo by the right was taken only a week after the one by the right

To explain what she meant, the woman shared some side-by-side photos of herself carrying her baby bump and another showing her without any baby bump. She then revealed that they were taken on the same day.

Below is how described her efforts:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Panic As Plane ‘Mysteriously Disappears’ From Radar While Flying Over US Mountains

Royal Wedding: What Harry and Meghan Did After Their Wedding Reception In Windsor Castle

Buhari To Lead 1 Million Nigerians For Democracy Walk

Arsenal Makes Shock Move For Former PSG Coach, Unai Emery

How Man Lost His Expensive SUV Car After Innocently Giving Lift To Two Armed Robbers In Anambra (Photo)

Ebola Outbreak: DRC Players To Face Screening Before World Cup Friendly With Nigeria

Photos From Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro’s Divorce Hearing At Ikeja High Court

New Death In DR Congo Ebola Outbreak, Death Toll Hits 26

Construction Work Begins At Second Niger Bridge In Anambra (See Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *