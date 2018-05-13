Entertainment, Gossip

Linda Ikeji shares new pictures in swimsuit beside her pool

Linda Ikeji has taken to her page to share some new photos, she is seen wearing only a swimsuit.

She is widely considered to be the most successful blogger in Nigeria and even in Africa.

The new photos has gotten her many followers on Instagram excited.

This is because the businesswoman rarely shows off too much skin when she shares photos of herself online.

Linda Ikeji is known for always admonishing her social media followers to pursue their passion and achieve their dreams.

She also posts new photos on almost a daily basis revealing her look for the day.

But she rarely shows any photos of herself in swimsuits or bikini. It is not surprising therefore, that this is causing quite some buzz.

In these new photos, Linda is seen in her swimsuit, lying down on a soft recliner beside her pool under the sun as she takes in some breeze.

