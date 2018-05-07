Gossip

Lionel Messi demands Barcelona sell star to accommodate Antoine Griezmann – Spanish media

The Spaniard returned to the Nou Camp last summer following the sale of Neymar to PSG but after failing to make an impression, he was sent on loan to Watford in January.



But the 24-year-old has struggled with a foot injury since his switch to Vicarage Road and has featured just six times for the Hornets, scoring once and providing one assist.

Barcelona are rumoured to be in the market for a number of high-profile players this summer, with claims that they could be considering a sensational return for Neymar.


Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has also been touted as a potential incoming, with reports in Spain suggesting that the Frenchman is ready to move on.

Source: Daily Star


Tags

You may also like

Manchester United want to win FA Cup for Ferguson, says Mata

Ancelotti: ‘Coppa Italia final? I’ll wear AC Milan jersey’

Florentin Pogba clashes with teammates after walking off pitch

Report: Real Madrid, Barcelona Chasing Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

Comedian Kenny Blaq happily shows off the interior of his home (Photos)

#BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance

Teddy A’s babymama throws son a Spiderman themed birthday party (Photos+Video)

Davido shares adorable video of his second daughter, Hailey, taking her first steps

Mayorkun dedicates his Headies 2018 next rated award to Davido

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *