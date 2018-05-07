Lionel Messi demands Barcelona sell star to accommodate Antoine Griezmann – Spanish media

The Spaniard returned to the Nou Camp last summer following the sale of Neymar to PSG but after failing to make an impression, he was sent on loan to Watford in January.







But the 24-year-old has struggled with a foot injury since his switch to Vicarage Road and has featured just six times for the Hornets, scoring once and providing one assist.

Barcelona are rumoured to be in the market for a number of high-profile players this summer, with claims that they could be considering a sensational return for Neymar.



Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has also been touted as a potential incoming, with reports in Spain suggesting that the Frenchman is ready to move on.

Source: Daily Star