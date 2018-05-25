Liverpool Speaks On Salah Playing Against Real Madrid While Fasting

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have dismissed the report claiming that their star forward, Mohamed Salah would continue with the Ramadan fast on Saturday, despite the Champions League final kicking off at 7.45pm against Real Madrid.

The Reds physiotherapist, Ruben Pons, insisted that Salah will have to break the fast to be in the best condition possible.

Pons told a Spanish radio, “We were in Marbella and the nutritionist established a work plan.





“Friday and the day of the match he won’t (fast), so it’s not going to affect him.”

Salah will be Liverpool’s main player in Kiev as they battle the Spanish giants for their sixth European Cup.

Zinedine Zidane’s men are looking to win their third victory in a row and 13th in total. The Egyptian will come face to face with Cristiano Ronaldo, knowing that another good showing will propel him towards the Ballon d’or.

Former English footballer and football pundit, Paul Merson reckons that both men will be on the score-sheet but sees Madrid edging it.

“Both teams will open up and Liverpool must think if they have a go they will score goals,” he told Sky Sports.

“However, I just think Real Madrid turn up on the big occasions. We were talking about them last season when they were playing badly and just turned up in the final against Juventus and won 4-1.

“I think it will be a really open game and I’d be surprised if Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo aren’t both on the score-sheet, but I’m going for Karim Benzema to open the scoring in a narrow Real Madrid win.”

