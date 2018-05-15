Liverpool ‘Want Two Real Madrid Stars’ Plus Cash For Mo Salah In Sensational Swap Deal

Mohammed Salah

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to negotiate selling Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid, but wants two players in return.

The Egypt international has struck 44 times for Liverpool this season and could yet improve that tally in the Champions League final later this month at the end of a stunning campaign.

Liverpool have been adamant that Salah will not be going anywhere, despite Real also being joined by Barcelona and PSG in the race to secure the player’s services.

Spanish website, Don Balon is reporting that Klopp is open to a shock summer sale, adding that that they value Salah at a huge £190million – a fee that, if paid outright, would make him the second most-expensive player of all time.

However, the claim from Spain is that Liverpool are open to negotiating if two Real players are included in the deal, as the report suggests Klopp would happily take Dani Ceballos and Keylor Navas off Zinedine Zidane’s hands.

Ceballos has struggled for minutes ever since his arrival from Real Betis last summer. Navas, meanwhile, may be shown the door if Madrid successfully land Alisson Becker or Thibaut Courtois.

Don Balon say Liverpool also want £90m in cash, on top of the two players. However, any decision will have to be made by club president, Florentino Perez.

Perez was at his shrewdest when signing Ceballos last summer with the midfielder originally looking set for Barcelona. And he also may need to sweet-talk Zidane into letting Navas go.

The Costa Rica international is liked by the Frenchman despite Real’s ongoing interest in Courtois. Yet Liverpool would love to sign him, with Klopp apparently mistrusting current goalkeepers, Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

