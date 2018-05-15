Lizzy Oke, popular Nigerian blogger in wheel chair is Pregnant!

Lizzy Oke is a Nigerian blogger that had an accident in 2008 that confined her to a wheelchair.

She is pregnant!

The happy wife took to her blog to announce that she is expecting a baby boy with her husband.

Read her post below:

Hello world!

As the saying goes, first comes LOVE, then comes MARRIAGE, and then comes… a BABY!

After months of keeping this great news to ourselves, we are very excited to share with you that we are expecting a baby!

Ya girl is pregnant, Spinal Cord Injury and all, and all the glory belongs to God.

I have been enjoying all of the ups and not so “ups” that come with being pregnant and I truly only have God to praise.

From missing my period, to our first at home pregnancy test, the first doctor’s appointment, the first ultrasound, first heartbeat, first flutters and kicks, up till the excitement of finding out our baby’s gender and my joy to start a baby registry, we have been on an all time HIGH!

As I type this, I’m thinking back to the nights my husband and I have spent just being in awe of this new life growing inside of me as a result of our love, and it’s still so surreal!

I will have more videos on my youtube channel detailing the pregnancy journey so far and going forward, but for now, enjoy this pregnancy announcement post and video below. Love y’all.

