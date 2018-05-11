Loaded Truck Rams Into Residential Houses In Benue State (Photos)

The accident scene in question

Benue State located at the middlebelt part of Nigeria has been unfortunate in recent times with security breaches by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Today, it’s a different story of an accident which destroyed a property and sparked fears among people.

Fortunately, no life no was in the accident.

“There is accident at iwaro this morning but with thank God knows lost of life,” an eye witness who shared the pictures on social media posted.

See more photos:

