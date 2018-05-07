“Lolu, I Am Looking For Assurance” – Anto declares (Video)

Ex BBNaija housemate Anto has revealed she wants assurance from fellow housemate, Lolu.
The couple began a relationship in the house and have continued after the eviction. They’ve been seen mostly together and even kissing.
Now it seems Anto wants Lolu to take their relationship to the “next level”.
See her post below…
@officialomololu …I am looking for assurance
