London is the centre of global corruption – Femi Falana

Foremost human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday asked western countries to stop labeling Africa as a corrupt continent, saying they were more corrupt as they receive and keep stolen wealth from Africa and other developing countries

In a paper titled: Human Rights IssuesSurrounding The Non-Return Of Assets To Countries Of Origin, which he delivered at the 8th Annual Conference of Anti-corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa in Abuja, Mr Falana said David Cameron, whose family name was listed in the Panama papers had the temerity to label Nigeria as a fantastically corrupt country.

See what he wrote: