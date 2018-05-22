News Feed, Trending

London is the centre of global corruption – Femi Falana

Image result for femi falana

Foremost human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday asked western countries to stop labeling Africa as a corrupt continent, saying they were more corrupt as they receive and keep stolen wealth from Africa and other developing countries

In a paper titled: Human Rights IssuesSurrounding The Non-Return Of Assets To Countries Of Origin, which he delivered at the 8th Annual Conference of Anti-corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa in Abuja, Mr Falana said David Cameron, whose family name was listed in the Panama papers had the temerity to label Nigeria as a fantastically corrupt country.

See what he wrote:

“London is the centre of global corruption. The banks of western countries receive and keep stolen wealth from Africa and other developing countries. Western governments conveniently hid behind the free movement of capital ideology to fold their arms and turn the other way
for many years after the end of the Cold War.

“Former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, whose family name was listed in the Panama papers had the temerity to label Nigeria as a fantastically corrupt country.“The Abacha loot of about $5 billion has been traced to banks in Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and other western countries.

“Apart from Switzerland, which has reluctantly returned part of the loot, no other recipient country has recovered and repatriated a dime to Nigeria.”


You may also like

Metuh fell down on his own – Jugde

Everything you should know about Buhari’s ‘N40million gift’ to CAN

The state unleashed its raw power on me for speaking the truth – Melaye

AFRICAN FOOD & PRODUCTS EXHIBITION 2018

Man Who Killed His Own Girlfriend Ordered To Marry Her Dead Body In Imo

Why I ditched Celibacy – Linda Ikeji

Edo State Government Says Over 100 students Were trafficked to Libya from Idogbo Secondary School

70-year-old woman claims she is 6 months pregnant with her eighth child

Offa Robbery: Police Nab More Key Suspects (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *