Loot Recovery & Convictions: EFCC Boss, Magu Reels Out His Achievements Under Buhari

 

Ibrahim Magu

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said that the country has recovered N500 billion and secured 486 convictions since he took over in November 2015 till date.

He made this known at the commissioning of the commission’s new head office in Abuja on Tuesday.

“In 2018 alone, we have secured 89 convictions. Thus so far, we have secured 486 convictions from November 2015 till date. We have recovered funds in different currencies and, so far, we have recovered more than N500 billion.

“The recoveries meant for the Federal Government are duly remitted to its account while recoveries for individuals and private institutions are equally paid to them in accordance with the law.

“We are also making strides as it relates to the prosecution of high-profile cases. For instance, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria was convicted in a case prosecuted by the EFCC.

“I, therefore, again, restate the commitment of the Commission to the fight against corruption.

“We do not go after innocent citizens, we go after those who have stolen and arrogated same to themselves, like President Buhari has said.”

Dignitaries at the event included President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House Representtives, Yakubu Dogara, and Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland.

