Loved-Up Photo Of Davido And Chioma Inside A Private Jet As They Head To Sierra Leone

Davido and Chioma

Davido and his girlfriend are in love and the superstar has not stopped showing her off to Nigerians with every opportunity he gets.

In his most recent post on Instagram, Davido who was heading to Sierra Leone for the inauguration of the country’s new president, shared a photo of himself and Chioma (seen above) inside a private jet, insinuating that he never leaves her behind when he travels.

In the photo, Chioma is seen wrapped up in his arms with her head on his chest as a happy smile rests on the young man’s face.

He captioned the photo thus: “Touch down Sierra Leone!!

“Congrats to All Salone people on the inauguration of your New President. His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio. I am also honored to be Representing my Country Nigeria by Entertaining The New Government at the Inaugural Ball later this Evening.

“Thank You and God bless Sierra Leone”

