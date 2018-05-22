Loved Up Photo Of Man And His Girlfriend Before He Allegedly Killed Her For Money Ritual In Lagos

A photo of the man and the girlfriend before the tragic incident

A photo of the loved up couple before the tragic incident has now surfaced.

Reports emerged yesterday revealing how the Nigerian man killed the girlfriend before stuffing her body in a bucket in Oshodi area of Lagos state.

The shocking incident happened at Balogun street Oshodi Lagos. The man was caught and beaten mercilessly before he was handed over to the police for investigation.

More details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria