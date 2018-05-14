Local News

Lovely Photos From Actress Zainab Balogun’s Traditional Wedding

Many people were in attendance as Nigerian actress Zainab Balogun married her lover, Diko Nwachukwu traditionally yesterday. Dikko is a 44-year widower and was the former Chief Commercial Officer of Aero Contractors. 

He’s now the founder and CEO of Jet West Airways. The couple have been in a secret relationship for sometime before deciding to get married.

Stars inlcuding Banky W and wife Adesua, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife Cynthia, OAP Toolz and hubby Tunde Demuren and many others attended the wedding.

See more photos below:

