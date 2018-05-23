Entertainment, Gossip

Lovely photos from Davido’s daughter, Imade’s 3rd birthday

Nigerian singer, Davido threw a low key birthday party for his first daughter, Imade who turned three recently.

According to her mum, Sophia Momodu, they decided to celebrate the milestone with those she loves.

A while ago, when Sophia Momodu took to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo of her daughter, Imade, a follower thought the photo was ‘sexy’ and Mama Imade had just the response to give the follower.

Mama Imade had shared the photo with the caption,

Sometimes I send this pic with #YourJustTalking whenever I’m texting & I’m trying to make a point 😂😂😂 IMissMyBestFriend 😅💕

While everyone else liked and gave the little girl some accolades, a follower decided to state that the toddler is “sexy” – this got Mama Imade all confused so she had to reprimand this follower…

