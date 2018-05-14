Lovely photos from Zainab Balogun’s traditional wedding

Nollywood actress Zainab Balogun had her traditional wedding yesterday to Diko Nwachukwu.
Her husband is the founder and CEO of Jetwest Airways.
According to reports, the couple have been in a secret relationship for sometime before deciding to get married.
Happy Married Life to them.
Photos Below:
Zainab Balogun is a Nigerian actress, model and television presenter. She began modeling at an early age after being scouted at 16. She has been featured in several international campaigns for different brands
Leave a Comment…
comments
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!