Entertainment, Gossip

Lovely photos from Zainab Balogun’s traditional wedding

Nollywood actress Zainab Balogun had her traditional wedding yesterday to Diko Nwachukwu.

Her husband is the founder and CEO of Jetwest Airways.

According to reports, the couple have been in a secret relationship for sometime before deciding to get married.

Happy Married Life to them.

Photos Below:

Zainab Balogun is a Nigerian actress, model and television presenter. She began modeling at an early age after being scouted at 16. She has been featured in several international campaigns for different brands

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Two Nigerian Lesbians celebrate their 2nd year anniversary (photos)

Amber Rose sparks dating rumors after being spotted with 17-year-old rapper Lil Pump (Video/Photo)

“My father is full of sh*t “- Nigerian Lady Queeneth says

Former BBNaija housemates Efe & Kbrule make case for fraudsters

Don Jazzy shares rare photo of his mum, wishes her a happy mother’s day

More photos from Zainab Balogun’s traditional engagement

Ifu Ennada & Bambam visit Senator Florence Ita Giwa at her home

Rico Swavey shares new photos, his female fans go wild!

Mo Abudu celebrates as her son graduates from Duke University (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *