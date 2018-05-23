“Madam go back to school and work on your English”- Fans slam Nina after she shared video of herself with heavy make up.

Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Nina has come under fire from her followers after she shared a video, showing off her heavy make up and expensive dress.

After speaking and clearing the air on the whole controversies surrounding her and her romantic partner ‘Miracle’, the light skinned beauty took to her Instagram to show off her expensive dress and heavy makeup but some fans are not down with it.

They quickly bashed her and advised her to go back to school and forget all the rich and famous life style.

