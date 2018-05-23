Entertainment, Gossip

“Madam go back to school and work on your English”- Fans slam Nina after she shared video of herself with heavy make up.

Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Nina has come under fire from her followers after she shared a video, showing off her heavy make up and expensive dress.

After speaking and clearing the air on the whole controversies surrounding her and her romantic partner ‘Miracle’, the light skinned beauty took to her Instagram to show off her expensive dress and heavy makeup but some fans are not down with it.

They quickly bashed her and advised her to go back to school and forget all the rich and famous life style.

Some reactions below:

Watch her below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Kemi Olunloyo replies Linda Ikeji; reveals that she is wearing moonbump, shares more details

Nigerian policeman captured on camera beating a lady for refusing to allow him check her bag along Warri/Sapele road (Video)

17 Royal rules Meghan Markle has to follow now that she’s a Duchess

Cee-C is all shades of classy as she rocks N348,000 black YSL-Heel Pump (Photos)

Ahneeka is stunning in new photos

Cee-C says she is getting familiar to being called the ‘Most Bitter Woman In Nigeria’ (Video)

Tobi Bakre takes photos with his Billionaire dad

Video: DJ Spinall Ft Kiss Daniel — Baba

Bobrisky reveals he makes over N600,000 on a weekly basis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *