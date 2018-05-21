Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Maheeda is envious of her daughter’s body, says she will delete her IG account

Infamous Nigerian nudist, Maheeda’s beautiful 17-year-old daughter Divine Sam has grown so much and her proud mother has been gushing over her on social media.

Maheeda who started her career as a gospel singer shared a recent photo of her lovely daughter striking a suggestive pose as she sat on the floor.

She captioned the photo:

My daughter has finished my instagram career ????? I’m officially signing out with style ?.. i think I will just delete my account….. I can’t handle this!!! No I can’t !!! What have I done to myself ???????????”

It is no secret that Maheeda’s followers are in awe of Divine’s beauty and have asked the mother to share her daughter’s handle but Maheeda has always been protective of her daughter’s privacy so that’s highly unlikely.

Maheeda also recently lamented about the fact that they call her ‘mama’ due to their new interest in her daughter.

READ Here ICYMI

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Here’s Why Davido might be in trouble if he leaves Chioma!

Tonto Dikeh shares details of her birthday retreat and amazing gifts to fans

34-year-old Nigerian-American virgin, Yvonne Orji, finds love at last (Photos)

Why I had sex, got pregnant outside marriage – Linda Ikeji

Mercy Johnson and her kids, husband looking beautiful in matching outfits (Photos)

Retired Yahoo boy exposes ritual methods, speaks on eating Poo, running mad, using girls

If we obey God, Nigeria will change’ – VP, Yemi Osinbajo

#BBNaija: “Please f**k off and die!” – Ifu Ennada slams troll who called her a famzer

Beyoncé ‘buys her own church in New Orleans’ weeks after over 900 people stormed the Grace Cathedral church to worship her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *