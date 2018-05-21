Maheeda is envious of her daughter’s body, says she will delete her IG account

Infamous Nigerian nudist, Maheeda’s beautiful 17-year-old daughter Divine Sam has grown so much and her proud mother has been gushing over her on social media.

Maheeda who started her career as a gospel singer shared a recent photo of her lovely daughter striking a suggestive pose as she sat on the floor.

She captioned the photo:

“My daughter has finished my instagram career ????? I’m officially signing out with style ?.. i think I will just delete my account….. I can’t handle this!!! No I can’t !!! What have I done to myself ???????????”

It is no secret that Maheeda’s followers are in awe of Divine’s beauty and have asked the mother to share her daughter’s handle but Maheeda has always been protective of her daughter’s privacy so that’s highly unlikely.

Maheeda also recently lamented about the fact that they call her ‘mama’ due to their new interest in her daughter.

