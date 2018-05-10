Make efforts at growth of Nigeria, Obi charges students



THE former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has called on students to always remain focused in their endeavour at all times. Obi spoke on Thursday during his visit to St. Peter’s Secondary School, Garaku, Nasarawa State.

Obi who started the day with mass of ascension with the students, told them that they were the future of the country and that each of them should factor himself into being part of that future by making personal efforts at growth and development nurtured through education, which he described as the most portent tool for competition in the world.







Emphasizing further on the benefits of education, Obi said that the history of development was conterminous with education and that Nigeria had not fared very well because of lack of proper investment in education. “ We live in a country where rather than take money committed to education as investment, Nigerian leaders consider that as expenditure, thus removing it from being treated as a necessary.”



Trending Now:



In their response, the Catholic Bishop of Lafia, represented by the Principal of the school, Fr. Marcellinus Sa’aondo thanked Mr. Peter Obi for the visit. His words: “We are indeed privileged to host a modest man of high pedigree whose accomplishments have proven him to be the leading light of modern Nigeria democratic leadership.”

Source: www.vanguardngr.com