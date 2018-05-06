Entertainment, Gossip

Maleek Berry reacts to the Eko hotel incident, thanks Waje & Omawumi for their rapid responsefor their rapid response




Singer Maleek Berry has quickly reacted to the ‘Eko hotel incident’ thanking everyone who helped for their rapid response.

The Next Rated Nominee revealed that the young man who almost died was a close friend to him.



He narrated the sad scenario of how the whole incident went down and thanked everyone who helped especially Waje & Omawumi for their rapid response, the singer further revealed that the young man is now ok.

Taking to his twitter account, he penned down the whole story.


