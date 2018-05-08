Maleek Berry takes shot at all irresponsible elders in the music industry

Nigerian Producer-cum-Singer Maleek Berry has slowly but surely cemented his name in the hearts of many Nigerians with his smooth vocals and producing abilities.

However, it seems Maleek is upset with some ‘behind the scenes stuff’ happening in the music industry.

The singer, took to Twitter to post series of rants that showed his dissatisfaction with what has been going on.

Maleek tweeted ;

There are too many fake people in this industry..

If I start to vex and call out names…

All you so called elders behind the scenes that are meant to be guiding younger african artists but instead you want to destroy people’s names behind the scenes , why because no one is brown nosing you ?

Talking about we need to stick together more but all you grown men do is talk bad about young dudes trying to make something out of their lives and feed their families.

Thank God I have real people around me In my inner circle I can seek wise counsel from.

Sometimes keeping quiet is not the answer always.

