Man Allegedly Caught Stealing Plasma TV From A Hotel In Bayelsa (Photo)

The suspected thief after he was caught

A Nigerian man identified as Gift Zibaboyegha from Sabageria in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, Bayelsa State, and residing in Amarata in Yenagoa was caught last night, stealing plasma television sets in Obodo Guest House along Custom Road, Biogbolo, Yenagoa.

It was gathered that the suspect came to the guest house at about 11pm, and paid for three rooms, saying that he wants to lodge his friends who attended a birthday party.

After he secured the rooms, he asked the management of the guest house for a sack bag which was provided for him.

Perhaps, his attitude became suspicious and he was placed on surveillance. Not quite long, he manifested his character, dismantled two plasma television sets in two of the yet to be occupied rooms, living the one in his room and put in the sack bag provided him by the guest house.

But, luck run out on him as he was apprehended on trying to escape with them.

He has been handed to the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS of the Nigerian Police Force for interrogation.

