Entertainment, Viral

Man Already Rocking IGP’s Transmission T-Shirt (Photo)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has made major headlines and has been trending online since a video of him struggling to read a speech during an event, emerged on social media.

The video which is making the rounds online, shows the police chief struggling to read his speech at the official commissioning of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, in Kano state.

He struggled repeatedly with the words “Transmission,” and “I mean.”

The IGP was captured on camera reading his speech saying; “I mean, transmission, I mean effort, that the transmission cooperation to transmission, I mean transmission to have effect, ehm, apprehend, I mean, apprehensive towards the recommendation, recommended formation effective and effect, I mean, apprehensive at the transmission of…and transmission and transmission for the effective in the police command.”

After several attempts to get his speech right, the IG, struggling with his paper, apologised to his audience. “Sorry, I’m sorry please,” he said.

However, Ibrahim’s struggle did not end there. A man in suit joins him to help hold down his script, and even helped with the pronunciation of the words. But this didn’t make the reading any better for the IGP.

“All effective the transmission, other transmission, I can state without contradiction that I have commissioned what?,” he continued.

“Over transmission of, over transmission of, over all kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes, I mean, ehm, commission transmission, recommendation transmission.”

Watch the below:

Now Check out the speech made by IGP Ibrahim Idris, printed on T-shirts.

Naija has got no chills

-Akpraise


