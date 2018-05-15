News

Man Arrested After Helping Someone Withdraw Money With Stolen ATM Card

This is why you should never collect someone’s ATM in the name of help, to withdraw money for the person, Because it just landed an innocent man behind bars.

According to Staly who shared the heartbreaking news the Thief collected the ATM card from a lady after Threatening her, Then when he got the stand, he then gave the ATM to a guy, after meeting a long queue, And now this guy is the one facing charges, after the Bank released footage..

So sad, see below!

Source – Newshelm

 


